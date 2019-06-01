National

Why did more than 47 tons of sausage get recalled? It’s the same reason as last time

Sausage maker Johnsonville made the latest not-food-in-your-food recall Friday after a customer found what the USDA recall notice described as “green, hard plastic” in one of their smoked sausage brands.

As that’s not part of the flavoring in Johnsonville’s Jalapeño Cheddar Smoked Sausage, the company’s recalling 95,393 pounds of the 14-ounce six-packs of the fully cooked product that have a best by date of June 9, 2019.

Johnsonville sausage cheddar 2.JPG
The back of the recalled Johnsonville sausage USDA

If this reads familiar, it’s because Johnsonville recalled of 109,000 pounds of the exact same product for the exact same reason from the exact same manufacturing facility.

The sausage in the current recall was manufactured March 12 and 13 and will have “EST. 34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Consumers with the recalled sausage can toss them or return them for a refund.

Johnsonville’s consumer contact for recall questions is Kirsten Bishir, whose email is KBishir@johnsonville.com and can be called or texted at 1-888-556-2728.

