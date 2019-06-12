Teen says laced marijuana made him throw baby and fight the cops, Oklahoma police say

Oklahoma teen slams baby strapped Edmond in car seat to ground in grocery store parking lot A teen in Edmond, Okla. blamed laced marijuana for odd behavior that started with throwing a baby in a grocery parking lot. He later flipped off customers, streaked naked and fought with cops, according to police. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A teen in Edmond, Okla. blamed laced marijuana for odd behavior that started with throwing a baby in a grocery parking lot. He later flipped off customers, streaked naked and fought with cops, according to police.

Surveillance video released Tuesday of a bizarre scene in a supermarket parking lot in Oklahoma shows a teenager throwing a baby in a car seat to the ground, which he later blamed on laced marijuana, according to a police report obtained by McClatchy.

But that was just the beginning of the 17-year-old’s bizarre behavior late last month in Edmond, according to KOCO.

He’s also accused of jumping on the hood of someone’s vehicle, exposing himself, flipping off customers and bending a sign almost to the ground, KOCO reported.

Then the teen began stripping his clothes and running through a neighborhood demanding weapons from residents, according to KFOR.

Finally, police found him lying in a driveway and he began fighting the officers, according to KFOR.





The 1-year-old boy who the teenager is accused of throwing onto the pavement wasn’t seriously injured, Edmond police spokeswoman Jennifer Wagnon said in an e-mail to McClatchy. The child was strapped in a car seat at the time.

“He literally just picked up the car seat and threw it with the baby in it,” a 911 caller said in dispatch audio obtained by McClatchy.

Police say the teen told them that he smoked a joint that was dipped in “either PCP or acid.”

He was charged with aggravated assault and battery, assault on a police officer, indecent exposure, public intoxication and malicious injury or destruction of property, according to the police report. His name was not released by police since he is a juvenile.

Edmond police released the video in an effort to track down whoever is dealing the laced marijuana.

“It’s shocking and disturbing, but it also shows the altered state someone can have when smoking marijuana laced with, as the suspect says, either PCP or acid,” Wagnon said in an e-mail to McClatchy.