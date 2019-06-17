They found something mysterious at NC beach and took it home. Then it started smoking

Someone took an unexploded ordnance, thought to be a flare, from the beach. Then it started smoking, police say. Pine Knoll Shores Police Department

People find lots of interesting things along North Carolina’s beaches every year. But recently a Pine Knolls Shore resident brought home something mysterious that was more dangerous than your average beach find.

“The object was brought to our fire department and was later found out to be some type of white phosphorous military ordnance,” the Pine Knoll Shores Police Department said on Facebook.

“Lesson of the day? Be careful what you pick up and take home from the beach,” the department said.

The person put it in their garden in the North Carolina beach town near Morehead City.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

”The strange object then started smoking and caused the resident considerable concern,” the department said. It turned out to be “some type of white phosphorous military ordnance.”

The town called in a Marine Corps Explosive Ordnance Disposal team to take care of the potentially dangerous beach find.





People find unexploded bombs and flares along the coast several times a year. The U.S. Marine Corps recently reminded people to stay away from Brown’s Island, on the coast near Jacksonville, because of “frequent live-fire training exercises conducted in the area and the danger of unexploded ordnance.”

The Corps said erosion from Hurricane Florence last year means there are more unexploded bombs and other ordnance than usual on the island.

SHARE COPY LINK As workers built a patio behind a home in North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, they stumbled upon an unexploded piece of ordnance, according to a tweet from the City of North Myrtle Beach. It was blown up later Tuesday evening.