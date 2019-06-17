Ducks crossing interstate cause 6-vehicle pileup during morning rush hour, NC cops say

Ducks crossing I-40 may have caused 6-vehicle crash that snarled morning commute ABC11 reports that Durham police say ducks crossing I-40 near the Fayetteville St. exit resulted in a crash involving six vehicles that closed multiple lanes Monday morning, June 17, 2019. One person went to the hospital. No ducks were injured. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ABC11 reports that Durham police say ducks crossing I-40 near the Fayetteville St. exit resulted in a crash involving six vehicles that closed multiple lanes Monday morning, June 17, 2019. One person went to the hospital. No ducks were injured.

Ducks crossing the interstate caused a multiple-vehicle crash during the morning commute Monday.

The crash happened on I-40 West in Durham near exit 278 around 7 a.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Multiple lanes were closed to allow crews to investigate and clean up, reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Vehicles were slowing down and stopping on the interstate to allow the ducks to cross, causing the crash, ABC11 reported.

Five cars and a tractor-trailer were involved, according to the station, and one person was taken to the hospital.

The interstate has since been cleared, NCDOT said.