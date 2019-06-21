Fisherman on Oklahoma lake discovers pickup stolen 22 years ago, photos show

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A man fishing at an Oklahoma lake made quite the catch recently, according to state troopers.

The fisherman’s sonar picked up on a vehicle submerged in Hudson Lake near Bartlesville on Wednesday, the city’s police department said in a Facebook post.

Highway patrol divers, marine enforcement officers and Bartlesville police worked together to drag the sunken vehicle from the lake the next morning, Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

That’s when they discovered it was an older Toyota extended-cab pickup truck — one that had been reported stolen more than 20 years ago according to Highway Patrol.

Officers said the pickup, which was reported stolen in 1997, was pulled from 20 feet of water about 30 yards from a dam on the lake.

Photos posted by Highway Patrol show a tow truck dragging the pickup from the lake with a rope, then pulling it up the cement shoreline.

Whoever owned the truck probably doesn’t want to drive it now: It’s rusted and covered in grime after its time in the water, photos show. But the tires still appear to have air in them.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokeswoman confirmed the truck was pulled from the lake Thursday, but referred further questions about the stolen pickup to Bartlesville police, who did not immediately respond to McClatchy’s request for comment.