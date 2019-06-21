This E. coli recall, related to earlier flour recalls, snags cookie and brownie mixes

Here’s what you need to know about E. coli An E. coli outbreak forced 43 Chipotle locations to temporarily close their doors this week — here are the basics on how outbreaks happen and what symptoms to look for. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An E. coli outbreak forced 43 Chipotle locations to temporarily close their doors this week — here are the basics on how outbreaks happen and what symptoms to look for.

The fourth E. coli-related recall connected to ADM Milling doesn’t pull bags of flour, but glass jars of Brand Castle cookie and brownie mixes.

Brand Castle announced the recall Friday with a posting to the FDA site.

The recalled products, in 25-ounce and 32-ounce jars, are:

▪ Brand Castle Hot Cocoa Cookie Mix, lot No. L5111918, sold in South Carolina, New York and Alabama.

▪ Sisters Gourmet Million Dollar Cookie Mix, lot No. L2121818, sold in Missouri, New York and Minnesota.

▪ Sisters Gourmet Billion Dollar Brownie Mix, lot No. 31OCT2019BC8324, sold in Missouri and Utah.

▪ In the Mix Chocolate Mint Chip Cookie Mix, lot No. LM101518, sold in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska.

▪ Brand Castle The Grinch Sugar Cookie Mix with Sprinkles, lot No. 25JUL2019BC8325, sold in Ohio.

▪ Brand Castle Arctic Chill Chocolate Mint Cookie Mix, lot No. L6112618, distributed in Ohio as product samples.

E. coli brings stomachaches, bloody diarrhea and vomiting two to eight days after infecting a person. It can also bring hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a form of kidney failure that can be fatal.

Previous recall announcements for Pillsbury, King Arthur and ALDI’s Bakers Corner flours pointed to E. coli in the wheat that ADM used to make the flours at their Buffalo plant. Brand Castle’s announcement says E. coli was found in one lot of the industry flour from that ADM plant that was used to make the above mixes.

Which means more recalls could be coming from other companies that used that flour.

Anyone with questions can call Brand Castle at 216-292-7700, ext. 331, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. through 4:30 pm, Eastern time. Or, email jonn.cotter@brandcastle.com.