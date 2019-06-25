Baby dies of heroin, cocaine overdose, and parents charged with homicide, Va. cops say

Do you know the signs of child abuse & neglect? Here are 10 things to look for The South Carolina Department of Social Services lists numerous signs of child abuse and neglect. Here are 10 signs to look for if you suspect a school-aged child is being abused. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The South Carolina Department of Social Services lists numerous signs of child abuse and neglect. Here are 10 signs to look for if you suspect a school-aged child is being abused.

The parents of an infant who died of heroin and cocaine intoxication have been charged with multiple crimes, including homicide, the Danville Police Department said.

Eugene D. Chandler Jr., 27, and Shaleigh M. Brumfield, 26, were arrested Tuesday, almost seven months to the day after their 2-month-old daughter Marleigh Chandler died, WSET reported.

When police responded to the family’s Virginia home on Nov. 24, officers said they saw Chandler holding “an unresponsive infant,” according to WXII.

The baby was rushed to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, and an investigation was launched, the Danville Register & Bee reported.

An autopsy showed Marleigh died of acute heroin and cocaine intoxication, per WFMY.

“The child had enough cocaine and heroin metabolites in her system to kill her,” Lt. Richard Chivvis said, according to the Danville Register & Bee.

A search of the home after the infant died uncovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia among other items that were confiscated, per WSET.

Chandler and Brumfield were indicted by a grand jury Monday on charges of felony homicide and abuse and neglect of a child, WXII reported.

Both were taken to the Danville City Jail, where they are being held after no bond was set, records show.

