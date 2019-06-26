Ex-cop was having sex when he should have answered emergency call, SC prosecutors say

Michael Stoneman Spartanburg County Detention Center

A former police officer faces misconduct charges in South Carolina for having sex on the job, and even missing one call for service because he was having a “sexual encounter,” WSPA reports.

Court records show Upstate sheriff’s deputies arrested 31-year-old Michael Stoneman last week on charges of misconduct in office and unlawful communications.

The indictment says the former Landrum, South Carolina, officer sent graphic photos and threatened a woman by text message while he was on duty, WSPA reports.

The indictment says the misconduct happened over 14 months between October 2016 and December 2017, WHNS reports.

According to the station, “He is accused of sending a photograph of his genitals to a woman, having sex with the woman on multiple occasions, and failing to respond to a call for service while having sex.”

A grand jury found that Stoneman also threatened to kill the woman, WHNS reports.





State records show Stoneman resigned from the small-town police department near Spartanburg in October 2018, according to WSPA.

Landrum, with a population of less than 3,000, is just south of the North Carolina border in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Landrum has 13 full-time police officers, including the police chief and four school resource officers, according to the town website.

The city hired a new police chief in August 2018, according to a press release.

