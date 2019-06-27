459,000 Apple MacBooks recalled as fire hazards after causing burns and smoke inhalation

What to do if you think you have a recalled product There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

Rare is the laptop that gets blamed for smoke inhalation. That’s why Apple recalled 459,000 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops Thursday in the United States and Canada.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The batteries in the recalled laptop computers can overheat, posing a fire hazard.”

And this doesn’t mean just creating a warm, toasty spot on the desk. Apple says among the 26 reports of overheating, there are 17 reports of personal property damage, five reports of minor burns to people and one of smoke inhalation.

Apple’s offering only a free repair, not a refund on the $2,000 laptops sold from September 2015 through February 2017.

To see if your MacBook is in this recall, find the serial number on the bottom of the laptop or at “About This Mac” on the Apple menu and check it at this spot on the Apple site.

Those with questions can call Apple at 800-275-2273.