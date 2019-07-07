‘Ain’t nobody licking our Blue Bell!’ Texas cops guard ice cream in wacky photo

How to handle food safely to prevent illness Your kitchen is filled with food safety tools that, when used properly, can keep you and your loved ones healthy. Get tips on how to help prevent food poisoning by proper use of refrigerators, microwaves, cutting boards and more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Your kitchen is filled with food safety tools that, when used properly, can keep you and your loved ones healthy. Get tips on how to help prevent food poisoning by proper use of refrigerators, microwaves, cutting boards and more.

Last month, a viral video of a teen licking Blue Bell ice cream and then putting the carton back in the freezer case at a Texas Walmart sparked national outrage. Now, it’s Texas police officers getting the attention.





If the Blue Bell licking incident has confirmed anything, it’s that people love their Blue Bell. Now, two Bellaire, Texas, police officers are ensuring Texas’ favorite ice cream stays safe and sound.

“Ain’t nobody licking our Blue Bell!” reads the caption on the photo posted to the Bellaire Police Officer’s Association Facebook page on Saturday. The photo shows two officers positioned in front of a freezer case at a grocery store, both looking ready and willing to fend off any would-be lickers.

“The Blue backing the Blue,” one person wrote.

“Bellaire’s finest, protecting Texas’ finest!” wrote another.

“Exactly what my tax dollars should be used for.”





What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

However, not everyone was on board. One user directed the officers to the mouthwash aisle while another wrote the ice cream “isn’t worth licking anyway.” Still, support for the ice cream’s protectors was overwhelming.

“Love it. The blue has a dangerous job at times and this is one of them.”

“Keeping our streets and ice cream safe!”

On July 5, the Lufkin Police Department identified the young woman in the video, but officials say she’s a minor and that her name will not be released, McClatchy reported. Police were looking into federal charges and said that had the suspect been an adult, she’d have faced up to 20 years in prison for “tampering with a consumer product.”