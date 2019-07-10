Publix, Walmart, Winn-Dixie, Sedano’s and others hit by this plastic-in-food recall

What to do if you think you have a recalled product There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

Buns and bakery products for chain store brands such as Publix, Walmart, Sedano’s, Winn-Dixie and 7-Eleven, as well as name brands such as Wonder Bread and Sunbeam, have been pulled in the latest not-food-in-your-food recall.

The problem, in a word: plastic.

Flowers Foods’ announcement said the recall was “due to the potential presence of small pieces of hard plastic that may have been introduced during production” and it found “small pieces of hard plastic in production equipment.”





The buns went to stores in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Missouri, Mississippi, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. The best by dates are either July 18 or July 19 with lot Nos. 111 or 180.

The full list of recalled breads can be found here, and the list of brands sold at Publix can be found here. What follows below are South Florida store brands and notable name brands.

▪ Publix — Brown & Serve Rolls, 12-count; Hot Dog Buns, 8-count; Hamburger Buns, 8-count; Seeded Hamburger Buns.

▪ Walmart (Great Value) — 8-count Hot Dog Buns; 8-count Hamburger Buns; 100% Whole Wheat Hamburger Buns.

▪ Winn-Dixie/Fresco Y Mas/Bi-Lo/Harveys (SE Grocers) — 8-count Hamburger Buns, 8-count Hot Dog Buns.

▪ Sedano’s — 8-count Hamburger Buns.

▪ Sunbeam — 8-count Hamburger Buns; 8-count Hot Dog Buns.

▪ 7-Eleven — 8-count Hamburger Buns.

▪ Wonder — 8-count Hamburger Buns; 8-count Honey Hamburger Buns; 8-count Hot Dog Buns; Pull-A-Part BBQ Bread.