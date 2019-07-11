ICE deportation crackdown may start Sunday in Miami and other cities

If you’re an immigrant facing deportation, here’s what you can do If you know an immigrant facing deportation or you are one, you have rights. Here's what you can do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you know an immigrant facing deportation or you are one, you have rights. Here's what you can do.

The Trump administration’s deportation crackdown in Miami and several other U.S. cities will begin on Sunday, immigration sources have told the Miami Herald.

The mass deportation efforts were originally slated to start late last month but were delayed after the Herald and other media revealed the agency’s plan to arrest thousands of immigrant families. Immigration agents will target Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York City, and San Francisco





Law enforcement sources told the Herald the operation is expected to be smaller than the previous plan, but that people with deportation orders will still be the target.

They also said they would be asking other members of the household for their immigration documents as they make arrests.



ICE said “the agency will not offer specific details related to enforcement operations.”

“As always, ICE prioritizes the arrest and removal of unlawfully present aliens who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security,” Immigrations and Customs Enforcement told the Herald in an email.





The National Association of Immigration Lawyers, a group of more than 17,000 attorneys, told the Herald it has already sent email alerts to the immigrant families they represent.

“We believe this will be a much more targeted operation, and that many people will end up with ankle monitors because there is just no space at detention facilities,” said board member Tammy Fox-Isicoff, a South Florida immigration lawyer.