Salmonella found in the fennel seed has caused a recall from 24 states and Canada

Mountain Rose Herbs is recalling one lot of Fennel Seed Whole after company testing found salmonella in part of its inventory, the company announced via FDA-posted recall notice.

Lot No. 25031 — the number can be found in the lower left corner of the bag’s label — includes bags from 4 ounces to 50 pounds that were sold from April through Thursday. Mountain Rose Herbs says its stopped production of Fennel Seed Whole.

The one lot was sold online, by mail order, at the company’s Eugene, Oregon retail shop and went to vitamin and health food stores in Florida, California, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington and West Virginia. A Canadian consignee also received the product.

Customers need to return the fennel seed to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call Mountain Rose herbs at 800-879-3337.

