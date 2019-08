Multiple fatalities, 3 people in custody after shooting near El Paso mall, police say

Video shows shoppers evacuating during El Paso shooting Video shows police evacuating shoppers during a shooting in El Paso, TX. El Paso Police say multiple people were injured. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Video shows police evacuating shoppers during a shooting in El Paso, TX. El Paso Police say multiple people were injured.

Multiple fatalities have been reported and three suspects are in custody after El Paso police warned of an active shooter situation in the area of the Cielo Vista Mall.

Police said they were searching a “very large area” for “multiple shooters” and asked people to stay away.

Scene is still Active. We have multi reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area. Media staging will be given when area is secure. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

TV station KTSM reported that 18 people had been injured inside a Walmart. The El Paso mayor’s office told CNN that there are multiple fatalities and three suspects are in custody, the network reported.

CNN

Truly heartbreaking. Stay safe, El Paso. Please follow all directions of emergency personnel as we continue to get more updates. https://t.co/BU0AH6Y8Rv — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 3, 2019

The incident occurred less than a week after three people, including two children, were killed in a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival near San Jose, Calif.

This story will be updated as we get more information.