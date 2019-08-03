El Paso mass shooting suspect is from Dallas-Fort Worth area, records show

Police say they have El Paso shooting suspect in custody El Paso police say they have ruled out multiple shooters and have one person in custody in connection with the shooting at an El Paso mall. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK El Paso police say they have ruled out multiple shooters and have one person in custody in connection with the shooting at an El Paso mall.

Multiple law enforcement sources say police have identified the suspect in Saturday’s mass shooting in El Paso as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius.

Crusius is from North Texas, with his last known address listed in Allen, about 30 miles north of Dallas, according to public records.

Crusius is in custody, law enforcement sources said.

Multiple casualties have been reported after the shooting in east El Paso, according to police and city officials.

Federal sources told CNN that investigators are reviewing an online posting, believed to be written by Crusius days before the shooting, that may speak to a motive.