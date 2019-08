National 23-year-old gets his first haircut in 15 years to join U.S. Army August 19, 2019 01:00 PM

Reynaldo Arroyo got his first haircut in 15 years, donating his hair to Locks of Love, in order to enlist in the U.S. Army. Locks of Love will use the 150 inches of donated hair to provide hairpieces to children battling cancer or other illnesses.