‘Robocalls are a scourge.’ Phone companies pledge to combat them in deal with states

The average American has received more than 100 robocalls already this year: annoying and unwanted calls, scammers looking to exploit vulnerable populations, and all manner of alerts — some important and others simply fake.

Twelve of the nation’s largest phone companies, including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, Charter and Comcast, will implement initiatives to prevent robocalls and encourage more enforcement as part of an agreement with the nation’s 51 attorneys general.

North Carolina AG Josh Stein led the group along with attorneys general in New Hampshire and Indiana. They planned to announce the deal Thursday afternoon in Washington, D.C.

In July, North Carolinians received 166.4 million robocalls, an average of 19.6 per person, according to the call-blocking company YouMail. In 2018, Americans dealt with nearly 48 billion robocalls, according to the company.

Stein said robocalls are the top issue he hears about from residents.

“Robocalls are a scourge. At best, annoying. At worse, scamming people out of their hard-earned money,” Stein said in a statement. “By signing on to these principles, industry leaders are taking new steps to keep your phone from ringing with unwanted calls.”

To prevent illegal robocalls, the phone companies will implement call-blocking technology at no cost to customers, allow customers to access free, easy-to-use call blocking and labeling tools, implement technology to authenticate calls are coming from a valid source and monitor networks for robocall traffic.

To help with enforcement, the companies agreed to investigate and take action against suspicious callers and trace the origins of illegal robocalls.

“The principles offer a comprehensive set of best practices that recognizes that no single action or technology is sufficient to curb the scourge of illegal and unwanted robocalls,” said Henning Schulzrinne, a professor of computer science and electrical engineering at Columbia University.

It’s not just state attorneys generals that are hearing about robocalls. Both chambers of Congress passed legislation to deal with the issue in near unanimous votes earlier this summer.

The Senate passed the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act 97-1 in May to stop robocalls, while the House passed the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act 429-3 in July, McClatchy reported earlier this month.

The legislation includes some of the same principles outlined in the agreement, notably greater authentication efforts.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, in an April 29 letter to a House subcommittee considering the legislation, argued that some types of robocalls or automated text messages should be exempt.

“Fraud alerts, data breach notifications, reminders to renew prescriptions or schedule a visit to the doctor, notifications of power outages, and automobile recall notices are consumer-benefitting calls that must be placed immediately to be of value to the recipient. It is critical that these calls and text messages be completed,” they wrote in the letter signed by associations representing bankers, restaurants, retailers and health-care administrators.

The other phone companies are Bandwidth, CenturyLink, Consolidated, Frontier, US Cellular and Winstream.