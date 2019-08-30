Olympic gymnast Simone Biles’ brother charged in Ohio triple murder: report

The older brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has been arrested on murder charges in connection with the shooting of three people in Ohio on New Year's Eve, according to reports.

Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, shot and killed three young men during a party at an Airbnb rental home in Cleveland, authorities said in a statement obtained by NBC News.

The victims were Delvante Johnson, 19, Toshaun Banks, 21, and Devaughn Gibson, 23.

Biles-Thomas was being held Friday at Liberty County Jail in Georgia.

His Olympic champion sister has not directly addressed the arrest on social media, but she tweeted twice late Thursday night.

"Let people assume incorrectly," she wrote, before posting, "eating my feelings don't talk to me."