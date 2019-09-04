2 Texas college students drown at popular tourist swimming hole, Oklahoma officials say

How to survive an unexpected fall into the river Auburn State Recreation Area's Supervising State Park Ranger Scott Liske explains how to save yourself if you unexpectedly fall into the water in this June 29, 2017 video. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Auburn State Recreation Area's Supervising State Park Ranger Scott Liske explains how to save yourself if you unexpectedly fall into the water in this June 29, 2017 video.

Two students attending University of Texas at Arlington died on Tuesday after one of the men attempted to save the other from drowning, according to multiple reports.

The students, whose names have not been released, were visiting Turner Falls in Oklahoma when “one man was struggling in a pool near the falls when a friend jumped in to help and neither resurfaced,” according to CBS 11 and DFW 21.

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. and is the third drowning of the summer at Turner Falls, according to KFOR.

Because of numerous incidents at the attraction, the city has decided to close the swimming areas nearly a month ahead of schedule, citing a “lack of manpower to ensure public safety,” according to The Ada News.

“As of right now, both swimming areas at Turner Falls are closed and we have drained both pools,” Davis Police Chief Dan Cooper told The Ada News. “We’re so short-staffed, for the public’s safety the pools have been shut down for the season.”

The students, hailing from India, were attending school on student Visas and accompanied a group of people to Turner Falls to swim, according to The Ada News.

In July, two tourists also from India drowned at the park, per KFOR.