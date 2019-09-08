2,200 lightning strikes electrify western Washington skies Saturday night, NWS says

Lightning safety tips Watch a NOAA video about being safe when thunderstorms and lightning approach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch a NOAA video about being safe when thunderstorms and lightning approach.

Skies over Seattle and western Washington crackled with light Saturday evening as 2,200 lightning strikes hit in a five-hour span, the National Weather Service reports.

That works out to 440 strikes an hour, or seven to eight per minute, from 6 to 11 p.m., an NWS post Sunday on Twitter says.

“It was glorious to behold. I wish we had more storms like that up here,” read one response to the Twitter post.

Dozens of flights had to be diverted from Sea-Tac Airport and thousands of people lost power, KING reported. The lightning also cut short the Washington State Fair and concerts by Death Cab for Cutie and Chris Isaak.

In addition, the storm caused a nearly three-hour lightning delay in a Seattle college football game pitting the University of Washington Huskies against the University of California Golden Bears, the Tacoma News-Tribune reported. Cal won 20-19.

But the weather cleared Sunday with most power restored, KING reported.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the lightning, according to KIRO.

