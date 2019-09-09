Spoke falls off moving Space Wheels ride at North Carolina fair, official says

The Space Wheel was moving when a part fell off the ride, officials say. North Carolina Mountain State Fair

A fair ride was in motion when one of its parts broke at a North Carolina midway, officials say.

Space Wheels was carrying riders when a spoke fell off and came tumbling down on Saturday night, said Matt Buchanan, manager of the North Carolina Mountain State Fair.

The piece landed in a fenced-in area not far away, WHKP reports.

“It’s not a major part of the ride where it would cause it to malfunction,” Buchanan told McClatchy news group.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Still, operators soon unloaded passengers and closed the Ferris-wheel like ride, he said.

Officials say no one was hurt during the incident in Fletcher, about 12 miles south of Asheville.

In the wake of the shutdown, fair-goers shared mixed feelings about Space Wheels and other rides.

“You can’t live in fear & never do anything or never allow your children to do anything,” one Facebook user said on the WLOS Facebook page. “We go to the fair every year & I just pray that we are kept safe.”

Jake Fish told the station: “They all seem to be pretty safe and pretty enjoyable but I don’t know about that one that’s a little difficult.”

Mountain State Fair rides are monitored “every day,” officials said in an email.

“We do everything we can to be as safe as possible,” Buchanan said.

Inspectors from the N.C. Department of Labor and a third party are expected to review the ride and its newly installed parts, Buchanan said.

He said Space Wheels could be ready to ride again this week.

SHARE COPY LINK All rides are inspected daily at the South Carolina State Fair