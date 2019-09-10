Man shoots himself in testicle while holstering pistol at gun club, Texas police say

Gun safety tips you need to know Cassie Shockey, an instructor for Shoot Smart Shooting Range in Fort Worth, Texas, talks about gun safety tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cassie Shockey, an instructor for Shoot Smart Shooting Range in Fort Worth, Texas, talks about gun safety tips.

An attempt to holster a firearm went terribly wrong for a Texas man, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office as reported by San Antonio Express News.

Deputies say the man shot himself in his testicles just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the McQueeney Gun Shop in Seguin, the news site reported.

“He was trying to place it back in the holster and somehow hit the slide release or the safety and it actually went off,” Guadalupe County Sgt. Donny White told the Seguin Gazette.

The pistol, police said, was a 9mm Smith & Wesson, reported TexasBreakingNews.com.

An employee at the gun shop assisted the man immediately and was able to stop the bleeding within a minute, White said, the Gazette reported.

Police have decided not to release the victim’s name, but multiple outlets report he was in good spirits and alert when an ambulance transported him to the San Antonio Military Medical Center.