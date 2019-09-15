Dad cycling home for his 34th birthday dies in hit-and-run, Washington cops say

How to drive safely around pedestrians and bicyclists By law, people on bicycles have the same rights and responsibilities as people behind the wheel of a vehicle. Here are some tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on how to drive safely around pedestrians and bicyclists. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK By law, people on bicycles have the same rights and responsibilities as people behind the wheel of a vehicle. Here are some tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on how to drive safely around pedestrians and bicyclists.

Tyler Rolph set off on his bicycle just after midnight Friday to head to his Federal Way home for his 34th birthday, but Washington police say the father of one never made it, KOMO reports.

Rolph died in the 27800 block of Pacific Highway South after being hit by a vehicle, possibly a 2000 Ford Ranger, that did not stop, The Federal Way Mirror reported.

A man sitting in a car nearby said he heard the sounds of a thud and glass shattering, KIRO reported. He found Rolph lying in the road when he went to investigate.

Someone flagged down a passing ambulance, but medics could not revive Rolph, according to the station.

“I can’t imagine him lying there by himself hoping somebody hears him, and then he died alone,” said Traci Rolph, his sister, KOMO reported. He had a 10-year-old son. “It’s devastating. It’s not fair. Nobody should have to die that way.”

Police are seeking a gray 2000 Ford Ranger with slight damage or missing pieces on the front grill, The Federal Way Mirror reported. Nearby cameras captured photos of the vehicle, police say. They asked that anyone with information call 253-835-2121.

Two GoFundMe accounts have been established for Rolph’s family, one by a friend and one by his fiancee. The couple had been living in a tent for the past two months, but Rolph had a job interview in a few days, the second GoFundMe says.