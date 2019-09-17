Utility workers find unidentified teen girl dead in alley, Indiana coroner says

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

Deputies in Gary, Indiana, are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the family of a Jane Doe whose body was found in an alleyway on Monday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

The girl “is an African American female, 5’ 2” weighing 117 pounds. She has short black hair and her ears are pierced,” per the department’s Facebook page.

CBS Chicago reports the girl’s body was found by utility workers “tied to a newly-placed utility pole.”

The girl, according to the coroner’s office, “was wearing a blue and white Nike windbreaker size XS. Champion brand pants blue, with grey stripes size large. A red bra size 32 B. A pink t-shirt size 14-16, Supergirl brand with a Superman emblem, with the words Super Girl Power on the front. Blue and black Nike Air Max Plus gym shoes size 7.”

Anyone with information about the teen is asked to call the Lake County Coroner’s Office at (219) 755-3265.