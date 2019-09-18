National

Road rage suspected after car hits 13-year-old walking to school bus stop, SC cops say

Five ways to potentially get yourself safely out of a road rage incident

Driving incidents can quickly escalate into potentially dangerous situations for the drivers involved, as well as nearby motorists and bystanders. Here are five tips that may prevent the situation from escalating if you find yourself the victim of By
Up Next
Driving incidents can quickly escalate into potentially dangerous situations for the drivers involved, as well as nearby motorists and bystanders. Here are five tips that may prevent the situation from escalating if you find yourself the victim of By

A 13-year-old boy was walking his younger sister to a school bus stop in South Carolina on Wednesday morning when he was hit by a car that was involved in what police described as a possible road rage incident.

Police in Greenville said a silver PT Cruiser lost control and went onto the sidewalk, hitting the teen and throwing him into the road. Police said there were calls to 911 at about 7 a.m., before the crash, reporting road rage between the PT Cruiser and another car.

road rage crash gville.jpg
A teenager was walking his little sister to her school bus stop when he was hit by a car, police said. The car had been in a possible road rage incident before the accident, according to Greenville, SC police. Greenville Police Department

Photos from the scene show a badly damaged PT Cruiser missing a wheel and a light pole knocked over. Power was out in the area after the crash, police said.

The boy was conscious when EMS took him to the hospital, but police said they did not know his condition. His 8-year-old sister was not harmed, according to police.

road rage crash gville 3.jpg
The 13-year-old was hit by a PT Cruiser and landed in the roadway, police said. Greenville Police Department

The PT Cruiser driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The other driver involved in the possible road rage fled the scene.

Police said the other car was a silver sedan, possibly a Honda. The department asks anyone with information about the other car to call Greenville police at 864-271-5333.

road rage crash gville 2.jpg
Police are still looking for another car that was involved in the possible road rage incident. Greenville Police Department

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Charles Duncan
Charles Duncan
Charles Duncan covers what’s happening right now across North and South Carolina, from breaking news to fun or interesting stories from across the region. He holds degrees from N.C. State University and Duke and lives two blocks from the ocean in Myrtle Beach.
  Comments  