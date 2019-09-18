Threats to faculty call for ‘purge’ of minorities and LGBT people, NC university says

What does LGBTQIA mean? You have heard of LGBT, but do you really know what the letters stand for? And how about QIA? Melissa Winter, youth advocate with the KC Anti-Violence project, breaks down the terminology for you in 90 seconds. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK You have heard of LGBT, but do you really know what the letters stand for? And how about QIA? Melissa Winter, youth advocate with the KC Anti-Violence project, breaks down the terminology for you in 90 seconds.

Twelve faculty members at Wake Forest University who work in gender studies and other diversity-related roles received threatening emails earlier this month, according to the school.

“The emails were intentionally inflammatory, using racist, homophobic, anti-Semitic and discriminatory language,” the university said in an email Tuesday to students, faculty and staff members. “The wording of the emails was intentionally intimidating and threatening.”

There were no specific threats made, school administrators said in the email. University police are investigating, along with state and federal agencies.

The story was first reported by the Wake Forest Review, an independent online student publication at the private university in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The emails, some of which went to the sociology department, “praised the white male founding fathers, dismissed our undergraduates with ugly vile language, and called for our land to be ‘purged’ of people of color and members of the LGBTQ+ community,” the department wrote to students, The Review reported.

The school said faculty members received the anonymous emails on Sept. 10 and 11, and administrators do not believe any students received similar threats.

“The emails were sent to individual and office inboxes associated with the Department of Sociology, the Department of Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies, the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, the LGBTQ+ Center, and the Intercultural Center,” the university said.

Administrators said the university “increased the police and security presence around the buildings housing impacted offices.”

“After consulting with state and federal authorities, Wake Forest did not cancel classes or issue an alert to students requiring any change to daily activity.”