Teen was ‘electrocuted and drowned’ while moving horse during Imelda, Texas family says

Heavy rainfall from Tropical Depression Imelda caused severe flooding in parts of southeastern Texas on September 19, as seen in this footage, captured in Beaumont. The NWS issued a flash flood warning for areas across southeastern Texas.

A teenager in Texas died while trying to move his horse as Tropical Depression Imelda hit the southeast coast of Texas, his family says.

Hunter Morrison was “electrocuted and drowned” Thursday morning as rains from Imelda flooded the Houston and Beaumont area, the family said in a Facebook post. Morrison was 19 years old, KPRC reported.

A spokeswoman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Morrison died during a lightning storm, The Associated Press reported.

“Right now, my family and I are going through one of the most horrific times in our lives with losing Hunter,” a family member said in the post.

The family clarified information that previously indicated Morrison was saving people when he died.

“I am not upset by any means, but I just want the facts to be straight and not give him a sense of false heroism,” the family member said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reposted the family’s statement on its Facebook page.

“The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has received calls from all over the country in reference to the tragic death of young Hunter Morrison,” the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. “We will let his family’s statement stand. His family asks for privacy while they grieve.”

In Jefferson County, where Morrison died, officials had to evacuate a neighborhood because a deteriorating levee was in danger of breaking “at any moment,” McClatchy news group reported.

Heavy rainfall from Imelda has battered southeast Texas, flooding roads and homes, stranding people in houses and cars, and even bringing a tornado, McClatchy reported.

First responders have made more than 1,000 high-water rescues and evacuations in Harris County, which includes Houston, the AP reported.