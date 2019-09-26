Walmart, Walgreens and Rite Aid meds recalled for too much of a probable carcinogen

How FDA drug recalls work The U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulates the safety of drugs, but sometimes a problem arises that triggers a recall. Here's how the recall process works and what you should do if a medicine you use is recalled. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulates the safety of drugs, but sometimes a problem arises that triggers a recall. Here's how the recall process works and what you should do if a medicine you use is recalled.

For the second time this week, a drug manufacturer has recalled several lots of Ranitidine for too much NDMA, which laboratory tests have classified as a probable cancer-causing ingredient.

But unlike Sandoz’s recall of Ranitidine capsules, Apotex’s recall of all sizes of 75 mg and 150 mg Ranitidine Hydrochloride Tablets names its retailers: the house brands of Walmart, Walgreens and Rite Aid.

Both manufacturers say the recalls are precautionary. Neither has heard of problems from consumers yet.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Apotex says its Ranitidine tablets are for relief and prevention of the heartburn linked to acid indigestion and sour stomach.

Here’s what’s been pulled:

▪ Walmart — Equate Ranitidine tablets, 150 mg, 24-count, 65-count and 130-count bottles, NDC Nos. 49035-100-00, 49035-117-06, and 49035-100-07, respectively.

▪ Walgreens — Wal-Zan Ranitidine tablets, 75 mg, 30-count bottles, NDC No. 0363-1029-03; 150 mg, 24-count, 65-count, 95-count and 200-count bottles, NDC Nos. 0363-1013-02, 0363-1030-06, 0363-1030-09 and 0363-1030-07, respectively.

▪ Rite Aid — Ranitidine tablets, 150 mg, 24-count, 50-count 65-count, 95-count bottles, NDC Nos. 11822-6051-8, 11822-6052-1, 11822-6052-2, 11822-4727-3, respectively. Cool mint Ranitidine, 150 mg 11822-6107-4.

Consumers with questions can call Apotex at UScustomerservice@Apotex.com or 800-706-5575 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.

Those who bought these drugs directly from Apotex can call Inmar Rx Solutions at 800-967-5952, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.

To report an adverse event to the FDA, go to the adverse event reporting part of the FDA website; download a reporting form by clicking here; or call 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 800-FDA-0178