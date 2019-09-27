Paralyzed high school football player determined to ‘walk out’ of Texas hospital

Teach your kid the proper way to tackle in football USA Football teaches shoulder tackling to youth and high school athletes, including the Optimist Youth Football organization in the Treasure Valley. The technique was developed in concert and established consensus with the Seattle Seahawks, USA Ru Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK USA Football teaches shoulder tackling to youth and high school athletes, including the Optimist Youth Football organization in the Treasure Valley. The technique was developed in concert and established consensus with the Seattle Seahawks, USA Ru

Jordyn Hawkins’ life changed during a Sept. 12 high school football game when he was tackled and paralyzed after being hit, according to KTRK.

Hawkins, a sophomore at Austin High School in Texas, “is paralyzed from the shoulders down, but has some feeling in his arms and legs,” his mother Deandrea Wade told the outlet. Wade said she remains optimistic, despite doctors giving her son only a 10 percent chance to walk again.

KTRK reporter Jessica Willey tweeted a video of Hawkins, 15, thanking everyone for supporting him. He adds that he looks forward to “walk out of” the hospital.

“WE NEED PRAYERS”: Jordyn Hawkins, 15, suffered a spinal cord injury during a football game at Fort Bend’s Austin HS 2 weeks ago. He sent us this video tonight. There is a prayer rally tomorrow night on the same field where he was hurt. #prayforjordyn #bulldogsforjordyn #abc13 pic.twitter.com/kgRNHlIh4r — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) September 27, 2019

A GoFundMe page created to help cover Hawkins’ medical expenses was nearing $14,000 of its $20,000 goal as of Friday afternoon.

“We all know he’s BULLDOG STRONG, so let’s do OUR JOB and help where we can,” the page reads. “DONATE and PRAY for his full recovery! Prayers of recovery and peace for Jordyn, his family and friends, will provide a blanket of love!”

The 15-year-old has also received visits from Whitney Mercilus, a linebacker for the Houston Texans, and Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

Community members are asked to join Wade, family and friends at AHS Friday night from 6-8 p.m. for a prayer rally, Wade wrote on Facebook.

“If you aren’t able to attend tonight’s Prayer Rally,” she said. “Please take some time between the hours of 6-8pm and say Jordyn’s Name to the Lord. It will be greatly appreciated!”