Wife armed with Nerf guns attacks husband she accused of cheating, Louisiana cops say

A Louisiana woman was charged with using Nerf guns to attack her husband, who she accuses of cheating, police say.

The husband told cops that his wife arrived at their West Monroe home Monday and started a fight, according to an arrest affidavit. She suspected her husband of 12 years to be cheating on her, police said.

Then she suddenly grabbed two Nerf guns and began hitting her husband, according to the affidavit. He ran out of the house and she ran down the road after him, police said.

The woman was still holding the Nerf guns when an Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputy arrived at the home, police said. She admitted to hitting her husband because of his “alleged infidelity,” according to the affidavit.

The deputy reported finding minor cuts and scrapes on the husband’s left arm and face.

The couple’s children were in the house during the attack, police said.

Anh Thi Pham, 40, was charged with domestic abuse and child endangerment.