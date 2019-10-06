A naked stranger has been hanging out on North Carolina porches for months, cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

People in western North Carolina have had an unwelcome visitor hanging out on their porches, police say.

A man has been loitering naked on porches in Marion since April, and once tried to get in someone’s home, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was first caught on camera April 9 and was most recently caught between 4 a.m. Wednesday and 9 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

A man was caught loitering naked on porches in western North Carolina. McDowell County Sheriff's Office

Investigators are searching for the suspect, who has a large tattoo on his left shoulder blade, and are asking for the public’s help, the sheriff’s office said.

“Anyone with information concerning the crimes or suspects is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000,” the sheriff’s office said.