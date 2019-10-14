She left the scene of a hit-and-run. It was time for her massage, cops say

Stahon

A Florida woman apparently put her own needs first after a car accident, and wound up in jail.

According to a police report from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash in Oviedo at around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Three people told deputies that another driver, later identified as Jill Ann Stahon, made a U-turn on the road, hit their Chevrolet pickup truck and then drove off. The victims managed to follow Stahon’s car, a white Toyota Corolla, and saw her turn into a business plaza and enter a chiropractor’s office.

An inspection of the Corolla revealed damage consistent with the crash on the front passenger side.

Deputies interviewed Stahon at the doctor’s office, where she was “In the middle of a massage,” and asked for any details about the alleged accident. The 53-year-old woman admitted to hearing “a loud crash” when she made a U-turn but was “not involved” in any type of collision. As for the damage to her car, she told deputies it was from a crash a month ago.

When Stahon stepped outside the building with deputies, the three people in the truck identified her as the driver who had plowed into them, according to the report.

After inspecting both cars, deputies said they determined Stahon to be at fault.

“Jill went into to the chiropractor’s office to get a massage and never told office staff nor did she attempt to contact law enforcement about the crash,” read the complaint.

The Oviedo resident was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury.