Former school resource officer stole pills from nurse’s office, Texas police say

A school resource officer has been arrested after he was accused of stealing pills from a junior high school where he worked, according to the Lockhart Police Department.

Chad Corbitt was arrested on Friday and was a former member of the Lockhart Police Department, the department said in a press release.

Investigators said the incidents occurred Oct. 5-6 and accused Corbitt of stealing a controlled substance from the school clinic.

The school nurse reported the incident to police on Oct. 7 after she noticed 30 pills were missing from students’ medications after she had taken inventory Oct. 4, the department said. Police say surveillance footage showed Corbitt entering the school clinic in civilian clothing on Oct. 5.

He was able to gain access to the school by using his school resource key, police said.

“As soon as we determined he was involved, he was placed on restricted duty,” Lockhart Chief of Police Ernest Pedraza said. “He resigned almost immediately afterward.”

Corbitt has been charged with theft of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. On Thursday, a new officer was appointed to the junior high school.