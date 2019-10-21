Tornado ravages home of Dallas Stars hockey player Tyler Seguin, photo shows

A home belonging to Dallas Stars player Tyler Seguin was badly damaged by a tornado that ripped its way across North Dallas Sunday night.

The 27-year-old hockey center took to social media to confirm the news, calling the destruction a “sad sight to see.”

Seguin was not at the home at the time of the storm, adding that the house was for sale and he had moved into a new one.

“Thanks to everyone reaching out about the news tonight, I am safe,” Seguin wrote on Twitter. “Luckily this is my house for sale and I have moved into a new one. I just left the area and it is an extremely sad sight to see. Prayers to everyone affected by the tornado.”

A photo of the property, located near Royal Lane and the North Dallas Toll Way, shows trees and debris scattered throughout the yard. The home’s roof appears to have been at least partially ripped off.

The tornado touched down near Love Field Airport around 9 p.m. and cut its way northeast across the city, KXAS reported. While officials say no deaths have been reported, at least three people were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries, according to the outlet.

Homes and businesses across North Dallas faced extensive damage, including Dallas Fire Station #41 and a number of Dallas schools, with more than 150,000 people left without power Monday morning, ABC reported.

Area residents posted chilling photos and video of the storm and its destruction to social media.