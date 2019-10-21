National
Man climbs to the top of construction crane — then starts throwing, Texas police say
A man in Texas has been arrested after police say he climbed a construction crane and began throwing objects from the top, police say.
It was around 7 a.m. when first responders arrived at a construction site near South Congress Avenue, a popular thoroughfare in Austin, where a man had climbed to the top of a crane, KXAN reported.
Rescuers tried to talk the man into coming down, but he refused, prompting officials to shut down one block of the road, the Austin Fire Department said in a Twitter post.
Police told McClatchy news group the man was throwing objects from the top of the crane, but wouldn’t specify what the objects were. Construction workers at the site told a reporter with KVUE the items were likely tools.
Officials say the man, who was not an employee of the construction site, climbed back down the crane around 8:30 a.m., KVUE reported. He was examined by medics before police arrested him.
Officials believe he may have been having an “emotional crisis,” according to the news outlet.
