Off-duty cop in clown makeup slaps Chicago officer when she can’t get in bar, police say

A Chicago police officer faces three misdemeanor charges after she was accused of slapping an on-duty officer on Halloween night

At the time of her arrest, Karina Salgado was off-duty and attempting to enter an establishment in the 3700 block of N. Broadway on Nov. 1 at 1:20 a.m., Chicago Police Department communications spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told the McClatchy news group in an email.

“The complainant related to officers that a 30-year-old female offender was told she could not enter the establishment,” Guglielmi said. However, she continued to attempt to enter, police say.

Guglielmi said officers made contact with Salgado and told her she could not enter the establishment, but later found her trying to sneak inside again.

Salgado was reportedly trying to enter Charlie’s Chicago, The Chicago Tribune reported. The club is “a western-themed bar that features a dance club and drag shows,” CBS Chicago reported.

“Officers attempted to block her entry, at which point the offender became aggressive and struck an officer in the face with an open hand,” he said. “She was taken into custody and charged accordingly.”

Salgado was intoxicated, Guglielmi confirmed via email, and is a member of the Chicago Police Department. She was subsequently charged with charged with criminal trespass, battery and resisting a peace officer.

Pending the outcome of an investigation, “police said she has been sent to the Alternate Response Section – which handles phone calls for non-emergency reports to police – pending the outcome of an investigation,” CBS Chicago reported.