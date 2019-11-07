6-year-old boy takes grandfather’s loaded semi-automatic gun to school, Ohio cops say

A 6-year-old boy in Ohio took his grandfather’s loaded gun to school on Wednesday, police say.

It was early in the school day when police were called to Kids Care Elementary School in Columbus, police said in a news release. A student had found a gun in another classmate’s backpack.

Police in Ohio say a 6-year-old boy brought a loaded gun to school. Columbus Division of Police

The student alerted teachers to the weapon — and they swiftly got hold of it and the child, Detective David Bucy said during a news conference.

He praised the student’s quick thinking.

“That student did exactly what we ask them to do,” Bucy said. “If you see something, say something.”

Police arrived and took both the firearm — a loaded semi-automatic handgun — and the child to the police station, police say.

During an interview with the boy who brought the gun and his grandparents, police learned that the boy’s grandfather had reported the firearm missing the day before, police say.

Bucy says the boy won’t be charged, citing his age and competency, but did speculate as to why he brought the gun to school.

“I think it was curiosity to one extent,” Bucy said. “I think it was, ‘Look what I have in my bag’ to another extent.’”

But “the true reason why the gun was brought to school was not determined,” he said.

Bucy says the case will remain open and under investigation should charges be brought against other people.

He added that the situation could have ended much differently.

“It’s very obvious this could have been the worst day that school has ever experienced,” Bucy said.