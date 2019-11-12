Fight over child support ends with mom shot dead next to her sons, Missouri cops say

An argument over child support led to the death of a Missouri woman.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office arrested 26-year-old Anthony Farr for the death of Kanika Martin, the mother of his son, Fox2Now reported.

“According to police, 27-year-old Kanika Martin was sitting on her couch inside her apartment in the 11900 block of Sagunto Court around 12:30 a.m. Monday when she was hit by two bullets that were fired from the outside,” KMOV4 said.

Farr reportedly went to Martin’s apartment on Nov. 11 and an argument ensued, police told KSDK5. During the argument, Martin informed Farr he would have to pay child support for the child they shared.

Police said Farr went outside and called Martin over the phone where they continued to argue, KSDK reported. Once the call ended, homicide detectives said shots were fired through Martin’s window “while she was sitting on the couch with her 1-year-old and 3-year-old sons,” according to Fox2Now.

“Martin was sitting on the couch at the time and was struck by both bullets,” KMOV4 said. “According to police, two 9mm shell casings were found in the grassy area in front of the living room window.”

Farr fled the scene, but was later arrested in Ferguson, according to KSDK.

“Prosecutors charged Farr with first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action,” Fox2Now said.

He is currently being held without bond.