Elusive dog on the run for more than six months keeps outsmarting Virginia officials

A four-legged fugitive has been on the run and evading officials for more than six months in Virginia.

The white and tan hound mix escaped from her recently adopted home in Virginia Beach in December 2018, according to Virginia Beach Animal Control, and has been on the loose ever since.

Authorities have received calls about the escapee and her location for the past six months but can’t seem to catch her.

“Due to the short amount of time she was with the new adopter, the dog did not form any bond with her new family that would assist us in catching her now,” animal control said in a release.

Animal control has tried “treats, toys and kindness” and a baited “humane dog trap” placed in several locations to attempt to nab the pup, but nothing has worked, the release says.

While trying to catch the dog in the trap, animal control determined she has accomplices who have been helping her outsmart them.

People were dropping off food for the dog, the release says, which meant she didn’t have a reason to go in the trap.

“We understand the intention is to help the dog, however, in the long run this causes the dog to not seek out the food in the trap,” the release says.

Officials also believe that on one occasion the dog went into the trap but was let out by a citizen, the release says.

Now the search for the pup has turned into a multi-agency effort, and animal control has created a more “forceful plan,” the release says.

The dog is currently living in an area that is private property and posted “No Trespassing,” the release says, but the property owner is working with animal control to catch the dog safely.

It’s illegal to litter on the property, including leaving food, the release says, and violators will be “held accountable.”

Animal control is working with animal advocacy groups to monitor and “hopefully” catch the dog, the release says.

“Please be patient and understand that this process takes time and consistency,” the release says. “Which is why we ask that citizens to not feed her, not approach her, and allow us to safely catch her.”

Once the dog is caught, she will be evaluated by a veterinarian and potentially put up for adoption.