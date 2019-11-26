An infant’s arm was fractured. Then Missouri investigators found 18 more broken bones

Police in Missouri began investigating the parents of a 4-month-old with a broken arm for child abuse.

Then they found 18 more broken bones in the baby’s body.

Police in Rolla, Missouri, began their investigation after being alerted to the possible child abuse in mid-October, according to a news release from the Rolla Police Department. After learning of the baby’s broken arm, investigators found the other “broken bones on various parts of the body, all of which were in various stages of healing,” police said.

“All of the injuries sustained by the child were determined to be consistent with inflicted trauma and not by accidental means,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

Police arrested the baby’s parents on Monday. Shawn D. Crall, 26, of Rolla, and Hannah M. Crall, 22, of Bolivar, are charged with abuse or neglect of a child.