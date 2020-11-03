Robocalls telling some voters to wait until Wednesday to vote, Michigan official says

Voters cast their ballots on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Willow School in Lansing, Mich. (Matthew Dae Smith /Lansing State Journal via AP) AP

Robocalls are falsely telling Michigan residents to stay home on Election Day and vote Wednesday instead, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says.

The robocalls to residents in Flint, Michigan, tell voters to cast ballots Wednesday due to long lines at election polling places, Nessel says.

“Obviously this is FALSE and an effort to suppress the vote,” Nessel tweeted. “No long lines and today is the last day to vote. Don’t believe the lies! Have your voice heard!”

Michigan is a battleground state important for President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden to win, and both candidates have spent time there leading up to the election.

Other robocalls have hit Americans over the past few months. YouMail, a tech site with a robocall-blocking app, says an unknown caller has made about 10 million calls, hitting 280 of the 317 area codes in the U.S., The Washington Post reported.

“Hello, this is just a test call. Time to stay home stay safe and stay home,” a female voice on the robocall says.

Experts say the robocalls expose vulnerabilities in the U.S. phone system, The Washington Post reported.

“If you wanted to cause havoc in America for the elections, one way to do it is clearly robocalling,” YouMail CEO Alex Quilici told the news outlet.