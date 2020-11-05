UW Huskies’ season opener canceled after Cal player tests positive for COVID-19

Washington will have to wait another week to play its season opener.

The Huskies’ game against Cal, which was scheduled for Saturday, was canceled on Thursday afternoon. Cal requested to cancel the game after an athlete tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the resulting isolation of additiona players under contact tracing protocols, the Bears did not have have the minimum number of scholarship players available.

The game will be declared a no contest.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 football programs will continue to be our number one priority,” the Pac-12 said in a release.

UW will now open the season at Husky Stadium against Oregon State on Nov. 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

”Our students, coaches and staff have put in incredible amount of hard work to get to this point and we are deeply disappointed they won’t have the opportunity to compete Saturday in Berkeley,” UW athletic director Jen Cohen said in a statement.

“I’m also disappointed for Husky Nation, they have been so patient and supportive, and we know they couldn’t wait to cheer on our Dawgs this weekend. With that said, the policies and protocols developed by the Pac-12, local and state officials placed the health and safety of students, coaches and staff at the forefront. We will now turn our attention to next week and start our preparations for Oregon State.”

Cal reported on Wednesday that a player had tested positive for COVID-19 and was asymptomatic, The Associated Press reported. After his regular daily antigen test came back positive, the supplemental PCR test also returned a positive result. It was the first positive test on the Bears’ football team since practice started in October.

Head coach Justine Wilcox also said a “significant” number of players could be lost due to required quarantine. Th Bears held a limited practice on Wednesday. Wilcox declined to say how many players were absent due to contact tracing.

“It’s a tricky situation as we all know,” Wilcox said Wednesday. “We are glad to report that the one positive is asymptomatic and everybody’s healthy. But the result of the contact tracing is significant.”

