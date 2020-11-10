Four siblings in ‘substantial danger’ after birth parents flee SC with them, cops say

Four missing siblings are in “imminent and substantial danger” after their biological parents took them and fled in South Carolina, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Leslie and Barbara Clemmons don’t have legal custody of the children — and ran off with them “to avoid court action,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Authorities are asking the public to keep their eyes open for the Clemmons and siblings Leslie, 12, Brady, 10, Deborah “Hattie Jean,” 8, and Patricia “Carly,” 3.

Clemmons Family Marion County Sheriff's Office

Police believe the Clemmons fled up the East Coast, and may have turned west since, possibly heading toward South Dakota.

Deborah “Hattie Jean,” with Barbara Clemmons. Marion County Sheriff's Office

“A South Carolina Family Court Judge has ordered that the four minor children be taken into protective custody once located,” the sheriff’s office said.