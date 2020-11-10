Best hole-in-one ever? Watch this shot at the Masters practice round that defies logic

Jon Rahm, of Spain, tees off on the 11th hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) AP

The Masters doesn’t start until Thursday, but Jon Rahm may have already provided the most entertaining highlight of the week.

In Tuesday’s practice round ahead of the 2020 Masters, the Spanish golfer did the unthinkable by skipping a ball across the pond on the 16th hole and into the cup.

It’s a tradition during practice rounds at the Masters for golfers to try and skip one across the water and see how close they can get to the pin, but Rahm one-upped everyone.

His shot skipped the pond three times before bouncing onto the pond’s slight bank and running to the green, where it snaked its way into the hole.

“Jon Rahm with the most insane hole-in-one of all time,” Sports Illustrated tweeted.

“Did Jon Rahm just hit the greatest hole-in-one of all time?” Barstool Sports asked.

Uh, yeah. He just might have.

Rahm also made a hole-in-one during Monday’s practice round, nailing a 5-iron on 224-yard fourth hole. He shared video on Instagram Monday of him plucking the ball out of the cup.

“Two hole-in-ones in two days — Happy Birthday to me,” he tweeted.

He has 10-1 odds to win the Masters, according to CBS Sports, and those odds might improve after his impressive practice round shots.

The prestigious golf tournament is Thursday through Sunday at Augusta National in Augusta, Georgia. Tigers Woods is the defending champion.