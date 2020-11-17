Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

New ‘Call of Duty’ lets gamers play as nonbinary gender characters, polarizing fans

‘Call of Duty: Cold War’ allows players to create characters with non-binary gender identity.
‘Call of Duty: Cold War’ allows players to create characters with non-binary gender identity. Screengrab from Twitter

“Call of Duty: Cold War,” the latest installment in the hugely popular video game franchise, is drawing both applause and some anger from fans for allowing players to create nonbinary characters, the first time the series has offered gender options.

When beginning the game’s single-player campaign, players are prompted to create a somewhat personalized avatar of their own, PC Gamer reported. They can choose their clandestine soldier’s name, skin color, background, and one of several gender options, including “male,” “female,” and “non-binary.”

While some other video games have had relatively inclusive approaches regarding gender, ”Call of Duty: Cold War” is perhaps the most mainstream title to recognize nonbinary people to date.

Some say adding the nonbinary option detracts from the game, saying isn’t “realistic.”

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

But most were supportive of the addition.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Still, others mocked the game’s effort to be more inclusive while its actual content is violent and often morally dubious.

There is also a fourth gender option titled “classified.” This was originally the stand-in for nonbinary, developers revealed over the summer, which drew criticism from some who felt it implied those who don’t identify as male or female are hiding a secret, Screen Rant reported.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Mitchell Willetts
Mitchell Willetts is a real-time news reporter covering the Carolinas for McClatchy. He is a University of Oklahoma graduate and outdoors enthusiast.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service