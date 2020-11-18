What you should know about a salad kit recalled in 15 states on E. coli concerns

Fresh Express recalled cases of Fresh Express Kit Caesar Supreme after testing of a random bag found E. coli, the company announced Tuesday night via a company-written FDA-posted recall notice.

Here’s a breakdown, starting with the most obvious question for those who follow food safety news:

Is this related to the E. coli outbreak being investigated by the FDA and CDC?

Probably not, though this kit has bagged romaine lettuce and that outbreak involves bagged romaine lettuce, along with other leafy greens.

So far, investigation of that outbreak has turned up E. coli O157. The Fresh Express kits were found with E. coli O26.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The CDC explains, “E. coli O26 produces the same type of toxins that E. coli O157 produces, and causes a similar illness, though it is typically less likely to lead to kidney problems (called hemolytic uremic syndrome, or HUS).”

HUS is what can make E. coli deadly. E. coli O26 still brings hard stomachaches, diarrhea and vomiting.

How do I know if my salad kit is included in this recall?

Take it as good news or bad news that you should have already eaten it or thrown it out — the use by date on the package is NOV 8.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The product code is S296. These are 10.5-ounce bags. The UPC code is 0 7127930104 4.

If this is in your refrigerator, toss it or return it to the store for a full refund.

Which states got the recalled salad kits?

California, Texas, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Who do I call if I have more questions?

Fresh Express at 800-242-5472, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time.