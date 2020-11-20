Strange frozen goop oozing from Missouri plants is rare fall phenomenon, state says

When temperatures drop during early frosts in Missouri, the sap in some plant stems freezes and bursts to create flower-like ribbons of ice, according to state officials. Danny McMurphy/Meramec State Park photo

The idea of plants in Missouri bursting and oozing a frozen puss sounds appropriate for 2020, the year everything seemed to go bad.

However, officials with the Missouri State Parks system say the phenomenon is not as crazy as it seems.

The department shared multiple photos on Facebook, showing examples of plants that appeared to be festering, with bulbs of what appears to be a milky substance clinging to their stems.

This is a fall phenomenon that often goes unnoticed due to its fleeting appearance, state officials said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“When temperatures drop during our first frosts, the sap inside a plant’s stem freezes and bursts to create flower-like ribbons of ice,” the park system posted Nov. 14.

In some cases, the ornate crystals resemble “puffs of cotton candy, or snarls of white thread,” the Missouri Department of Conservation reports.

“Frost flowers” aren’t easily seen because conditions must be a perfect mix of freezing air and warm ground, the state says. The growths show up on only a few types of native plants in Missouri and melt as the sun rises, officials say.

“Scientists don’t know what it is about these species (dittany, stinkweed, and white crownbeard) that allow them to produce frost flowers,” the state reports.

“Perhaps their root systems are more active later in the year than other species, or their stems rupture in just the right way to force the ribbons of sap.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER