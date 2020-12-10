Users who ‘trust’ Facebook say they know fact from fiction, study says. But do they?

Trust plays an important role in people’s relationships with social media: The more they inherently distrust it, the less likely they are to engage with it — and vice versa, according to a new study by researchers in North Carolina and California.

“This is an important lesson for communicators: you need to cultivate trust,” said Yang Cheng in a news release.

Cheng is an assistant professor of communication at N.C. State University and first author of the study, titled “Encountering Misinformation Online: Antecedents of Trust and Distrust and Their Impact on the Intensity of Facebook Use.” She wrote the paper with Zifei Fay Chen, an assistant professor in the communication studies department at the University of San Francisco.

The peer-reviewed study was published Dec. 4 in Online Information Review based on a survey of 661 social media users in the U.S. , according to the news release.

Using the results of that survey, Cheng and Chen determined there is a strong link between trust, distrust and the intensity of Facebook use.

Trust, they said, is more cognitive than distrust, which tends to be more intuitive. That means trust has to do with how someone thinks about something, while distrust is more often associated with how someone feels.

The survey included questions about how much users both trust and distrust Facebook, the extent to which they believe things posted on Facebook are generally true, how much they think about the consequences of misinformation, how good they believe they are at discerning misinformation, how much they believe Facebook should address misinformation, and how much they use or rely on the social media site.

The results indicated that a person’s trust correlates heavily with their intensity of use.

Those who said they have a higher level of trust in Facebook also tend to believe information posted on the social media site is true — and that they are good at identifying untrustworthy posts, according to the study.

“In other words, the better you think you are at sorting misinformation from accurate information, the more likely you are to trust Facebook,” Cheng said. “And the more you trust Facebook, the more likely you are to be a high-intensity Facebook user. Unfortunately, thinking that you are better than other people at identifying misinformation does not mean you are actually better than other people at identifying misinformation.”

People who trust Facebook less also tend to think more critically about the consequences of misinformation and believe the social media giant should do more to limit the spread of it, the study found.

In Thursday’s news release, Cheng said their work “highlights the challenge this poses for a company like Facebook.” She said promoting media literacy doesn’t relate to how good a user believes themselves to be at parsing fact from fiction, nor has Facebook been able to ensure everything that gets posted is true.

“If people don’t trust Facebook, they’re less likely to spend as much time there, or to engage as fully with content on the site,” Cheng said. “And it remains unclear how much control Facebook has over the variables that contribute to trust in the platform.”