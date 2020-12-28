Police shoot man suspected of sneaking contraband into Georgia prison, officials say

Georgia authorities are investigating a police shooting that left a man dead during an alleged contraband drop at a state prison Getty Images/iStockphoto

An illegal contraband drop ended with a deadly police shooting at a Georgia state prison over the weekend, according to state investigators.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 26-year-old Marquavious Parks was killed in a shootout with officers after trying to sneak contraband into Washington State Prison in Davisboro, about 54 miles southwest of Augusta.

A second man, 51-year-old John Frank Snow, was arrested and charged in the incident.

Washington County officials called on the GBI to investigate the shooting.

Authorities said the men arrived at the prison for a contraband drop just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday, when the shooting occurred, according to a news release. A pair of K-9 officers exchanged fire with Parks, whose body was later found in a nearby pond.

One of the officers suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to an Augusta hospital for treatment, authorities said. A second officer was treated and released.

Police said they believe items found at the scene “were intended to be introduced into the prison.” It’s unclear what the two men were accused of trying to smuggle into the jail.

Snow is charged with aggravated assault against a peace officer and felony murder, and authorities said more charges are possible.

The GBI said it’s still investigating the incident, after which it will hand the case over to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.