27-year-old dies buried in corn after grain bin collapses, Indiana officials say

A 27-year-old man driving a truck died in a grain bin collapse after he was trapped under the corn, Indiana officials say. Photo from Madison Township Fire Department on Facebook.

A 27-year-old was killed after a grain bin collapsed in Indiana, trapping him under a large pile of corn, officials say.

The truck driver was buried when the elevated grain bin burst open, according to the Madison Township Fire Department. Multiple fire departments rushed to the scene, trying to reach the man.

“Crews faced the danger of potential secondary collapses and volatile grain movement but were eventually able to locate the missing driver,” officials say.

The man had died by the time he was found, officials say.

Officials say the driver was loading corn when the silo collapsed and grain pinned him against the truck, WXIN reported.

The accident remained under investigation Wednesday afternoon.